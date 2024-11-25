Steve Sarkisian Updates Quinn Ewers' Ankle Injury
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers sustained an ankle injury in the team's 31-14 win over Kentucky. Ewers suffered the injury in the second quarter but finished the last home game for the Horns.
In Monday's media availability ahead of the last game of the season against Texas A&M at Kyle Field, head coach Steve Sarkisian gave updates on the quarterback's status.
Ewers told reporters after the game he was feeling "a little tender" and was going to get "as much treatment as possible."
"I think he's doing okay," Sarkisian said. "Our schedule is a little bit different. We're normally a morning practice team, but this being Thanksgiving week and no school, we're not practicing until this afternoon."
The head coach confirmed Ewers is planning on practicing today.
Sarkisian has yet to see Ewers in action since the game, and therefore couldn't tell the media too much. As for Thanksgiving week, the players' focus won't be reuniting with their families for a big Turkey dinner, it will be the renewed rivalry on Saturday.
While Sarkisian opted to keep Ewers on the field despite the injury, instead of bringing in second-string Arch Manning, if Ewers is not at 100% for the A&M game, he might opt for the safe option. In the second half of the Kentucky game, Ewers attempted five total passes, a big contrast from his first-half performance of completing 17 of his 26 attempts for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
Kyle Field will be anything but welcoming to the Horns.
