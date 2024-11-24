Texas Longhorns Final Regular Season Test vs. Texas A&M Aggies Could Be Toughest Yet
AUSTIN - Step one, done. Step two, incoming.
With their win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns now just have one regular season test left before they can clinch a spot in Atlanta for the SEC Championship.
And it could be their toughest yet.
Awaiting the Longhorns next week will be the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field - a team that would love nothing more than to spoil their chances at making a conference title game and earning a College Football Playoff spot.
The Aggies will not be the best team the Longhorns have faced in their inaugural SEC season. That title belongs to the Georgia Bulldogs.
What the trip to Kyle Field will be, however, is likely the toughest environment that any team in the country has walked into in 2024.
To put it likely, Aggieland will be rocking.
Not just because the Lonestar Showdown rivalry will be reignited for the first time in over a decade, and not just because the entire college football world will have their eyes fixed on ABC at 6:30 on Saturday night.
But also because the Aggies will - at least as we write this ahead of their test vs. the Auburn Tigers - will have everything to play for themselves.
With a win at Auburn, the Aggies will have a chance to earn their first trip to Atlanta since joining the SEC, as well as their first College Football Playoff berth.
Not to mention a bevy of top tier recruits they are hoping to impress and lock down.
And to be able to do all of that against your most hated rival? After all of the season-long vitriol and social media battles that have taken place over the last year since the announcement of the Longhorns' entrance to the SEC?
The Aggies have even brought in extra speakers to pump additional noise into the stadium for the game, at a venue that is already arguably the loudest in the nation.
Things could have a chance to get out of hand to say the least.
All of that said, Texas has been tested in some of the toughest environments in the country over the last two years.
They went to Alabama, Michigan, Arkansas, and other extremely tough road stadiums - each of which hoped to send the Longhorns a message.
And they have done nothing but pass those tests with flying colors.
Does that mean the Longhorns will be prepared for what they see next Saturday? No. It's unclear if any team would be.
Just this year, the Aggies have knocked off two top-10 teams in Missouri and LSU at Kyle Field, and they would love nothing more than to make Texas the third.
But if the Longhorns are able to survive their trip to Aggieland, it will be a feather in the cap for the Longhorns this season, and almost assuredly punch their ticket to the College Football Playoff.
Kickoff, and mayhem, is set for 6:3o pm CT on ABC in College Station.
