Insider Shares Latest on Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Injury Update
ATLANTA -- The Texas Longhorns face a major injury question on offense headed into Saturday's SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. suffered an ankle injury in last week's win over the Texas A&M Aggies and has been listed as questionable on the first three SEC student-athlete availability reports that the conference released. ESPN's Pete Thamel provided a new update on Banks Jr. Saturday from Atlanta, tweeting that the future first-round pick will be a game-time decision against Georgia.
"Sources: Texas star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision against Georgia today," Thamel tweeted. "He’s been dealing with an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby would go for Texas if Banks can’t start or can't finish."
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday that Banks Jr. has been practicing leading up the SEC Championship but it's not clear to what extent he was available.
In Banks Jr.'s absence, Goosby stepped in at left tackle against Texas A&M and hardly seemed fazed. The Longhorns would go on to beat the Aggies 17-7.
"I was really proud of him," Sarkisian said during Sunday's SEC teleconference. "His first time playing in real football in obviously a very difficult environment. Played over 70 snaps in that game, I think 71 snaps. Really had one procedural penalty, and no other penalties beyond that. I thought he showed great poise and composure. The moment didn't seem too big for him. I thought he played a physical brand of football. I think it's definitely something that he can build upon for his future."
