Texas Longhorns vs. Georgia Bulldogs Preview: SEC Championship Score Predictions
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to be the only team in the nation to beat the Texas Longhorns not only once, but twice this season. The two will meet in Atlanta for a "neutral" site game to decide who will win the SEC.
The Georgia Bulldogs, despite almost dropping their third game of the season last week to Georgia Tech, had already punched their ticket to the SEC Championship due to tiebreaker rules, the Texas Longhorns had to beat their rival, the Texas A&M Aggies last week 17-7 to have a chance at playing this week.
The first game ended in a Georgia stomping, the final score was 30-15. Georgia suffocated Quinn Ewers, to the extent that he was benched for Arch Manning, but that move proved to not help at all either. At the end of the first half, it was 23-0 Georgia. The Longhorns turned the ball over four times, but the Texas defense was able to force three of their own, which helped make the score look a lot closer than it should have.
But this game will be different, does the SI staff here for the Texas Longhorns think they can get their revenge? Here is what they say:
Matt Galatzan, Publisher:
Texas gets a shot to avenge their only loss of the season, and win an SEC title all at once. It won't be easy. Georgia had their number in the first matchup and Texas looked shell shocked. I do not think that will be the case here. Texas is playing very good football, and Georgia has been trending down. That doesn't mean it will be a walk in the park, but I think the Horns get it done.
Texas- 24 Georgia- 20
Zach Dimmitt, Stat Writer:
Picking the Longhorns after what we saw in Austin on Oct. 19 feels challenging, but it's hard to imagine Georgia jumping out to a 23-0 lead again this time around. Texas continues to lean on its ground game and grinds out a win while covering. In my opinion, a win for Texas and a loss for Oregon would put the Longhorns as the No. 1 seed over Penn State.
Texas-24 Georgia-20
Emma Hutchinson, Staff Writer:
The Longhorns get a chance to relieve the one chip on their shoulder from this entire season, and I think they have improved where they've needed to since their first loss to Georgia. Quinn Ewers looks promising against Texas A&M last weekend, and the defense has held steady all season. Texas will come away with the win this time, but it's going to be a close one.
Texas- 35 Georgia- 21
TJ Krilowicz, Staff Writer:
I have had my suspicions on both teams this season. Georgia has been really slippery on defense since the Texas game and the offensive line seemed to have made the changes necessary to get back on track. But Carson Beck has also looked a lot better since we last saw him. So I really think the winner is going to come down to who can create the most turnovers, and I like Texas to do it this time. Ewers is going to get intercepted, and Texas will fumble the ball, but I think the Texas defense holds strong when needed most, and the Texas offense does just enough to get it done.
Texas- 27 Georgia-23
Lindsey Plotkin, Staff Writer:
Texas uses the road environment to its advantage and scores early with the Arch Manning package. It stays a close game until the fourth quarter when Texas gets a late touchdown to seal Texas’ first SEC title.
Texas- 28
Georgia- 21
Isa Almeida, Staff Writer
You have to get through a hurdle to grow, and Texas certainly has. The October loss against Georgia was tough, but it made the Longhorns come back stronger and I think the players are prepared for what the Bulldogs have to show in the championship. It will be a close game, but Texas will be able to keep the momentum.
Texas- 21
Georgia- 17
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Previews Arrival of Texas Longhorns Star Jonah Williams
MORE: Texas Basketball Hosting Younger Brother of Longhorns Football Player
MORE: 5-Star DT Justus Terry Commits to Texas Longhorns Over Georgia Bulldogs
MORE: Are Texas Longhorns College Football's Next 'Superpower'?