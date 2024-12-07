Kelvin Banks Remains Questionable on Friday SEC Championship Injury Report
ATLANTA - The Texas Longhorns are still hopeful that star left tackle Kelvin Banks will be available vs. the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday.
But per the Friday update of the SEC Injury report, his status remains up in the air.
Per the report, Banks has been listed as questionable for the third consecutive day. He is the only active Longhorn who is not out for the remainder of the year listed on the report.
Banks suffered an ankle injury early on in the first quarter in the Longhorns win over the Texas A&M Aggies, and was unable to return to the game. He eventually emerged from the locker room after undergoing medical evaluation wearing street clothes and a walking boot on the injured ankle.
He was replaced on the field by redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby, who performed well in his absence against a seasoned and talented Aggies defensive line. And if Banks is unable to go, Goosby will once again get the call at left tackle.
That said the Longhorns would surely prefer for their future first round pick to be availble on Saturday as the team prepares to face a Georgia defensive unit that amassed seven sacks and more than 10 tackles for loss in their previous matchup in October.
Elsewhere on the injury report, three Bulldogs running backs are listed as questionable as well, including starter Trevor Etienne. Defensive lineman Christen Miller is also listed as questionable.
Kick off between the Bulldogs and Longhorns is set for 3 pm CT on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Gunnar Helm Close to Making Texas Longhorns History
MORE: Texas Longhorns Move Up in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns Secure No. 1 Recruiting Class After Early Signing Period
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Previews Arrival of Texas Longhorns Star Jonah Williams
MORE: Are Texas Longhorns College Football's Next 'Superpower'?