Texas Longhorns Kelvin Banks Jr. Named SEC Offensive Lineman Of the Week
Texas Longhorns junior left tackle Kelvin Bank Jr. received his first career weekly honor after the Longhorns' SEC debut against Mississippi State. The conference announced Monday that Banks earned the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week title.
In ESPN's August Mock Draft, Banks was predicted to be the third overall selection by the Denver Broncos. The high pick is backed up by Banks' early season honors, including a preseason first-team All-American selection by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News, and The Athletic.
The Longhorn offense led by Banks tallied 522 total yards, with 324 in the air and 198 on the ground. Banks was the highest-rated player in the offensive line. In the five games and five victories played this season, the Texas offense has scored over 30 points in each.
The Humble, Tex. product allowed no sacks or quarterback pressures in his position while contributing to the 8.4 yards per play and 6.4 yards per rush statistic. Banks and the offense only lost 11 rushing yards for the game and provided redshirt freshman quarterback Arch Manning space to complete 26-of-31 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns, clearing the path for three rushing touchdowns.
Banks was the only Longhorn to receive a weekly honor during game week five.
Up next for Banks and the Texas Longhorns is a bye week in preparation for the Red River Rivalry game on Oct. 12 in the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. It will be the first matchup between Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC.