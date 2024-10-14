Texas OT Kelvin Banks Jr. Wins SEC Honor After Oklahoma Game
The SEC announced Monday that Texas offensive lineman and potential NFL first-round pick Kelvin Banks Jr. has won the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week after the 34-3 victory over Oklahoma in the Allstate Red River Showdown.
This marks the second straight game for Banks Jr. to earn the achievement of the best lineman in the conference. He also won it against Mississippi State where Banks Jr. did not allow a sack or pressure while also paving the way for 522 total yards on offense in the 35-13 win.
Going back to Oklahoma, Banks Jr. was the highest-graded offensive lineman for Texas with 35 pass-block snaps and not allowing a single pressure according to PFF. The Longhorns also got 406 total yards on offense against the Sooners.
This also marks the fourth time a Longhorn lineman has won the award through the six games Texas has played so far. Cameron Williams won the award in Week 1 against Colorado State and center Jake Majors followed it up by winning it in Week 2 against Michigan.
Aside from winning the SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice, Banks Jr. has been pretty busy picking up awards or watch lists.
Before the season, Banks Jr. was added to the 2024 preseason First-Team All-America by the Associated Press, ESPN, CBS Sports, Sporting News and The Athletic. He was also selected to the 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-America and the 2024 Preseason First-Team All-SEC by the media. Lastly, Banks Jr. also made the watch lists for the 2024 Outland Trophy and the Lombardi Award.
This Saturday will be Banks Jr.'s biggest test on keeping the pocket clean for Quinn Ewers. The Georgia Bulldogs with their scary defensive line featuring Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins who has three sacks on the season will come to town to play the Longhorns.
The top-five matchup will start at 6:30 on ESPN.