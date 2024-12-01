Steve Sarkisian Recaps First Half vs. Texas A&M Aggies
COLLEGE STATION -- Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian met with ESPN's Holly Rowe headed into halftime of Saturday's matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field.
Texas led 17-0 at the break.
Here's what Sarkisian had to say about Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning and the defense:
"Well, I think they're both playing good football, you know, Quinn is moving well in the pocket. He's taking advantage of some shots downfield. He's being efficient. And Arch, he's got great athleticism, just trying to use him as a little change up. ... We're winning on first and second down, and then the key to the drill is winning on third down. Got the big stop to start and then the turnover was big as well."
At halftime, Ewers was 11 of 17 passing for 142 yards and one touchdown. Mannign didn't attempt a pass but had a 15-yard rushing touchdown to open up the scoring.
The Longhorns will receive the second-half kickoff.
