Arch Manning Scores, Texas Longhorns Lead Texas A&M Aggies at Halftime
COLLEGE STATION -- The No. 3 Texas Longhorns took a 17-0 lead headed into halftime against the No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field Saturday night.
While dealing with an ankle injury, Quinn Ewers finished the first half 11 of 17 passing for 142 yards and one touchdown. Quintrevion Wisner added 10 carries for 67 yards while Gunnar Helm led the team with four catches for 35 yards. On defense, Texas safety Michael Taaffe had an interception while Vernon Broughton had two sacks.
The Longhorns used a new-look Arch Manning package in the first quarter on 4th and 2 in the red zone. Manning took the direct snap and got to the pylon for a 15-yard touchdown to give Texas a 7-0 lead. This came two possessions after the Texas A&M offense got stuffed on 4th and 1 from the Texas 10-yard line.
After a Texas A&M punt, Ewers led the offense down to the red zone once again thanks to a 44-yard downfield pass to Matthew Golden. Two plays later, Ewers somehow found Jaydon Blue for a seven-yard touchdown in the back corner of the end zone to extend the lead to 14-0.
The Aggies went three-and-out on the next drive and immediately gave the ball back. After Ryan Wingo had a catch-and-run of 35 yards, Helm added a 22-yard gain on 3rd and 14 to put the Longhorns back in the red zone. However, Texas settled for a 28-yard field goal from Bert Auburn.
The Longhorns got another fourth-down stop with 37 seconds left in the half, which gave Auburn another chance to add three points. However, his kick came up short.
The Longhorns will receive the second-half kickoff.
