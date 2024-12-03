Texas Longhorns 5-Star Commit Jonah Williams Shuts Down Recruitment
AUSTIN -- It doesn't appear that anything will be stopping the Texas Longhorns from officially signing 2025 five-star safety/linebacker Jonah Williams during the three-day early signing period this week.
Williams, a product of Galveston Ball, announced Sunday on X that he's shut down his recruitment, implying that he'll be putting ink to paper and officially become a Longhorn. Williams posted pictures of himself in both Texas football and baseball gear, as the two-sport start is expected to have a major impact on the gridiron and the diamond.
The early signing period runs Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 6. Texas will play in the SEC Championship against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Atlanta at 3 p.m. CT.
As for Williams, he got off to a wild start to the 2024 season. He had five touchdowns in Galveston Ball's 54-26 season-opening win, which included two scores on the ground, two in the air, and one on a kick return. Unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending injury in October.
LSU and Alabama were two teams reportedly in "heavy pursuit" of Williams in late September, but it appears there was little other programs could do to sway him away from Texas. He told Rivals that he was "locked in with Texas."
"It'll take a lot for me to take my chances with visiting any other school," Williams told Rivals. "Right now, I'm pretty locked in with Texas. It'll really take a lot for me to flip."
Last season, Williams tallied 54 tackles (four for loss), one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries (one of which went for a touchdown), eight pass breakups, four interceptions, three pick-sixes. He also four total touchdowns on special teams (two punt returns, two kickoff returns).
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Colin Simmons Sends Message to Texas A&M Aggies' OL After Texas Longhorns Win
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Michael Taaffe Makes Emotional Statement About Jake Ehlinger
MORE: Texas Longhorns Hold Off Aggies, Punch Ticket to SEC Championship
MORE: Texas Longhorns WR Gets Body-Slammed by Texas A&M Defender
MORE: Arch Manning Scores Opening Touchdown vs. Texas A&M Aggies