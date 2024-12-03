Texas Longhorns Lose 3-Star Commit to Washington Huskies
AUSTIN -- Nearly a year after winning the Sugar Bowl, the Washington Huskies have one-upped the Texas Longhorns once again.
Per reports Monday from On3's Hayes Fawcett, Texas commit and three-star 2025 offensive tackle John Mills has flipped to the Washington Huskies ahead of the early-signing period. Mills had been committed to Texas since June 24.
"I'm home," Mills tweeted Monday.
A product of St. Ignatius College Preparatory in San Francisco, Mills stands at a massive 6-6, 320 pounds. He took his official visit to Texas on the weekend of June 14 after taking OVs with Nebraska, Cal, Washington and Florida. Mills also received offers from programs like Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Nevada, UCLA, Arizona and many more.
Mills was set to join a 2025 Texas recruiting class highlighted by five-star receivers Kaliq Lockett and Jaime Ffrench along with five-star linebacker/safety Jonah Williams. The class also includes four-stars like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, running back James Simon and tight end Emaree Winston among others.
Mills is the No. 45 offensive tackle in the 2025 class and the No. 45 overall player in the state of California, according to 247Sports' rankings.
The loss of Mills comes a day after the Longhorns lost four-star defensive lineman commit Joseph Mbatchou to the Florida Gators. Mbatchou last just eight days as a Texas commit after he had originally decommitted from Florida on Oct. 21.
The Longhorns will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship this Saturday.
