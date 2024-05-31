Texas Extends Offer to UCLA Cornerback Commit; Longhorns Eyeing Flip?
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns have already built a talented 10-man 2025 recruiting class, but coach Steve Sarkisian and co. are always looking to add more as they head into the SEC.
This search for elite additions hardly stops at those that have yet to decide where they'll be playing college ball, as the Longhorns recently extended an offer to a player that's already made his commitment.
UCLA Bruins 2025 cornerback commit Kuron Jabari Jr. announced on X (Twitter) Wednesday that he's received an offer from Texas. A three-star recruit per 247Sports' rankings, Jabari Jr. committed to UCLA on March 10 after receiving interest from teams like Florida, Michigan State, Colorado State, Arizona State, UNLV, Oregon State and more.
Take a look at his announcement:
Though there's been no indication yet that Jabari Jr. -- a product of Chaparral High School in Temecula, Calif. -- is on the fence, the Longhorns wouldn't have extended an offer to him if the coaching staff didn't think there was some potential for a decision flip. Texas must know something we don't considering the offer comes over two months after he announced his commitment.
Should the Longhorns eventually land Jabari Jr. which, again, is simply just an idea at this point, they'd be adding him to a 2025 class that already features four-star talents like defensive lineman Lance Jackson, linebacker Elijah Barnes, quarterback KJ Lacey, tight end Emaree Winston and running back James Simon, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.
Commits often still take visits to other school, so time will tell if the Longhorns will be able to get Jabari Jr. on campus in order to convince him why he should come play in Austin.