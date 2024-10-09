Texas Wary of 'Challenge' That Oklahoma QB Michael Hawkins Jr. Presents
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns were gashed by the legs of Dillon Gabriel in last season's Red River Shootout, as he ran 14 times for a career-high 113 yards and a touchdown en route to leading Oklahoma to a 34-30 upset win.
Gabriel is now ending his lengthy college career with the Oregon Ducks while Michael Hawkins Jr. is just beginning his with Oklahoma. The two players are on separate ends of the spectrum, but the dual-threat ability remains a key point of concern for the Texas defense.
A true freshman, Hawkins Jr. will have his inexperience tested against the No. 1-ranked Longhorns but Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is hardly overlooking the youngster based on what he's seen from his so far this season.
When speaking to the media Wednesday during the SEC Weekly Teleconference, Sarkisian touched on the dual-threat challenge that Hawkins presents.
"I think the one thing about Hawkins is he's got a skill set to where he's more than capable as a passer, and they use him obviously on some design runs and that's hurt people, too," Sarkisian said. "But the Auburn game, the first touchdown run that he had was a pass, and you're starting to defend receivers, and then Auburn got out of their rush lanes, and he was able to split them right down the middle of the field for about a 50-yard touchdown run and show the elite speed and elusiveness. And so that's probably the challenge, the versatility that he has, his ability to throw it, his ability to run it on design runs, and then his ability to tuck it and run on pass plays, and so that that stresses you from from a defensive perspective."
Since taking over the starting job from Jackson Arnold in the loss to Tennessee, Hawkins has gone 21 of 33 passing for 293 yards, one touchdown and no picks. He's added 26 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown, highlighted by the aforementioned 48-yard scoring run he had in the comeback win over Auburn.
Though Hawkins Jr. will have to prove himself as a passer against the Longhorns secondary, he's undoubtely a threat to hurt Texas with his legs, something that could alter the outcome of the game if the 'Horns aren't careful.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.