Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Open As Huge Favorites vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

The Texas Longhorns are looking to avenge their last trip to Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Matt Galatzan

Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshow (0) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith (22) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
Sep 11, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshow (0) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Trelon Smith (22) during the first quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns made an emphatic statement on Saturday, blowing out the Florida Gators 49-17 in Austin.

Now, they will turn their attention to the road, where the rival Arkansas Razorbacks await in Fayetteville.

On Sunday, the initial betting odds were released, with the Horns sitting as 16.5-point favorites, and the over/under set at 55.5.

However, as Texas fans are well aware, a trip to Fayetteville should never be taken lightly.

The last time the Longhorns faced off vs. Arkansas at Razorback Stadium in 2021, Sam Pittman and the Hogs blew out Steve Sarkisian's team 40-21 in his first road game as the Texas head coach.

That loss was also a sign of things to come for the rest of the Longhorns season as well, with Texas finishing the year 5-7 and missing the post season.

However, this is a different Texas team. Sarkisian has his culture installed, his players in place, and his program in position to challenge for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Oppositely, the Razorbacks are currently sitting at 5-4 (3-3 SEC) and are coming off of a bye week following a 63-31 blowout loss at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels, and have lost two of their last three outings.

You can view the full game details below:

How to Watch Texas vs. Arkansas

  • Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 16th, 2024
  • Location:  Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Ark.)
  • Game time: 11 am CT
  • TV: ABC
  • Listen: Longhorn Radio Network

Full Updated Texas vs. Arkansas Betting Odds Via Fan Duel

  • Spread: Texas -16.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under:  55.5 (-115)
  • Moneyline: Texas -880, Arkansas +580

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas's Thrashing of the Florida Gators

MORE: Texas Longhorns 'Capitalized On Special Teams' vs. Florida Gators

MORE: Texas Longhorns Rise Again in AP Top 25 Poll After Weekend Upsets

MORE: Texas RB Jerrick Gibson Shines vs. Hometown Florida Gators: 'Not Surprising'

MORE: Texas Longhorns Play 'Most Complete' Game in Win Over Florida Gators

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/News