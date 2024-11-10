Texas Longhorns Open As Huge Favorites vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns made an emphatic statement on Saturday, blowing out the Florida Gators 49-17 in Austin.
Now, they will turn their attention to the road, where the rival Arkansas Razorbacks await in Fayetteville.
On Sunday, the initial betting odds were released, with the Horns sitting as 16.5-point favorites, and the over/under set at 55.5.
However, as Texas fans are well aware, a trip to Fayetteville should never be taken lightly.
The last time the Longhorns faced off vs. Arkansas at Razorback Stadium in 2021, Sam Pittman and the Hogs blew out Steve Sarkisian's team 40-21 in his first road game as the Texas head coach.
That loss was also a sign of things to come for the rest of the Longhorns season as well, with Texas finishing the year 5-7 and missing the post season.
However, this is a different Texas team. Sarkisian has his culture installed, his players in place, and his program in position to challenge for an SEC Championship and College Football Playoff berth.
Oppositely, the Razorbacks are currently sitting at 5-4 (3-3 SEC) and are coming off of a bye week following a 63-31 blowout loss at the hands of the Ole Miss Rebels, and have lost two of their last three outings.
You can view the full game details below:
How to Watch Texas vs. Arkansas
- Gameday: Saturday, Nov. 16th, 2024
- Location: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium (Fayetteville, Ark.)
- Game time: 11 am CT
- TV: ABC
- Listen: Longhorn Radio Network
Full Updated Texas vs. Arkansas Betting Odds Via Fan Duel
- Spread: Texas -16.5 (-115)
- Over/Under: 55.5 (-115)
- Moneyline: Texas -880, Arkansas +580
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Five Takeaways From Texas's Thrashing of the Florida Gators
MORE: Texas Longhorns 'Capitalized On Special Teams' vs. Florida Gators
MORE: Texas Longhorns Rise Again in AP Top 25 Poll After Weekend Upsets
MORE: Texas RB Jerrick Gibson Shines vs. Hometown Florida Gators: 'Not Surprising'
MORE: Texas Longhorns Play 'Most Complete' Game in Win Over Florida Gators