Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr. Named Semifinalist for Major Award
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. is officially being recognized as one of the best at his position in college football.
Hill Jr. was announced as a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award Monday, joining a group of 14 other players. The Butkus Award is given annually to the best linebacker in college football.
Former Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford was also a semifinalist for the award last season.
Here's the full list of semifinalists:
Jihaab Campbell, Alabama
Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Shaun Dolac, Buffalo
Barrett Carter, Clemson
Jalon Walker, Georgia
Aiden Fisher, Indiana
Jay Higgins, Iowa
Chandler Martin, Memphis
Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
Sean Brown, N.C. State
Sonny Styles, Ohio State
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Anthony Hill Jr., Texas
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
Shae Suiaunoa, Wyoming
This season, Hill Jr. has posted 28 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one interception.
He was recently added to the watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is given annually to the best defensive player in college football.
After the loss to Georgia, Hill Jr. said that the Longhorns are staying confident. They bounced back with a win over Vanderbilt before heading into the bye week.
"Nobody wants to lose but we're gonna look at the film, we're gonna get better," Hill Jr. "Our heads are up. We're not gonna just be sad and look all disappointed. We're happy and we're gonna get better and look at the film. We needed this, I feel like we need some adversity and it's gonna be good to see how we bounce back next week."
No. 5 Texas and Florida will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be broadcast live on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: SEC Rooting Guide For Texas Longhorns During Bye Week
MORE: Carolina Panthers Debut Could Be on Horizon For Texas Ex Jonathon Brooks
MORE: Steve Sarkisian 'Really Proud' of Texas Longhorns TE Gunnar Helm
MORE: 'Very Mature:' Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr. Continues to Fill Jordan Whittington Role