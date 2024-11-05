Longhorns Country

Jake Majors, Kelvin Banks Jr. Won't 'Try Too Much' Ahead of Florida Matchup

Amidst critiques, the Texas offensive line looks to go back to its roots on Saturday.

Aug 31, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Isaiah Bond (7) and lineman Jake Majors (65) celebrate after a touchdown against the Colorado State Rams in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Meullion-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas offense has been the victim of numerous criticism following its performance against Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The offensive line has shown indiscipline, being responsible for penalties that have changed the game for the Longhorns -- not in a good way.

"I think we've realized that we may be trying to do too much," offensive lineman Jake Majors said on Monday's media availability. "We realized that we may be trying to maybe prove ourselves after the loss against Georgia."

The offensive line ranks 11th nationally and is averaging 309.3 passing yards per game and 158.4 rushing yards per game, as well as 37.63 points per game. Before the start of the season, Texas' offensive line ranked fourth nationally.

"We got to remind ourselves of what we've been able to do in the past, you know, home games, road games, neutral site games," Majors said. "You just got to do your job."

Before the Oklahoma blowout at the Cotton Bowl, the offensive line had a 92.4 pass-block ranking, leading the nation by a mile. The talent is there, and the players now have to execute what they already know how to do.

"Once you learn the game plan, then you start to scheme the team," left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. said. "Once you go from there, then you have to kind of just on in on what you have to do, knowing that you can trust the guy next to you. And once you know that, then you can worry about what your jobs, because if you're worrying more about that than what your job is at the moment, then you're gonna start messing up."

The o-line will look to reduce penalties and silence the critiques on Saturday against Florida.

