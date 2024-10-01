Quinn Ewers Officially Set to Start for Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners
AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are getting healthy at just the right time.
According to head coach Steve Sarkisian during his Thursday media session, quarterback Quinn Ewers is officially set to return to the field and start for the Longhorns vs. the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry.
"Quinn's going to start Saturday," Sarkisian said.
Sarkisian's announcement comes just one day after the Ewers appeared on the SEC Injury Report as 'probable.' Ewers had been out since early in the second quarter in the Longhorns' Week 3 matchup vs. UTSA with an abdominal strain.
And Sarkisian expects a big day from Ewers upon his return to the lineup.
"I think Quinn has shown over his time that when he’s been injured, he’s engaged," Sarkisian said. "He comes back, and he plays really good football coming off of injury.”
Before his injury, Ewers was seen as the Heisman Trophy front runner, completing 73 percent of his passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns with just two picks, with a QBR of 86.7. In fact, even after missing the last two weeks, Ewers still sits with the eighth-best odds to win the Award at +2500, with plenty of seasons to go.
In relief of Ewers, redshirt Freshman Arch Manning entered the starting role and performed extremely well, completing 70.5 percent of his passes for 900 yards and nine touchdowns, with two interceptions, and a QBR of 85.8.
That said, there is no question that the Longhorns will be thrilled to have their leader back under center for what will be a difficult slate of SEC football.
Over the next four games, following their bye week, the Horns will face off with the No. No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas on October 12, followed by a matchup vs. No. 5 Georgia on October 19, and a trip to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt for their first SEC road test. After that, home matchups vs. Florida and Kentucky, and road tests vs. Arkansas and Texas A&M still remain as well.
And fortunately for the Horns, it appears that the battled-tested Ewers will be ready to go for that stretch.