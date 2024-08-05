Former Texas Star Quandre Diggs Finds New NFL Home
Former Texas Longhorns safety Quandre Diggs is beginning a new NFL journey following a five-year career with the Seattle Seahawks.
Per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Tennessee Titans are signing Diggs to a one-year deal that includes some notable incentives for the veteran to reach toward.
Rapoport tweeted, "The Titans are giving veteran safety Quandre Diggs a 1-year deal worth $3M base with $1M more in reachable incentives based on play-time and $1M more in performance-based incentives. Max value: $5M."
Diggs, 31, started his career with the Detroit Lions after being a sixth-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Not a lock to be a success as a pro, Diggs soon became a consistent presence for the Lions and an interception machine from his third season on.
The Lions traded him to Seattle midway through the 2019 season, but the move proved to be the best outcome for the former Longhorn. In just five games for the Seahawks that season, Diggs had three interceptions and one pick-six before adding five more interceptions the following year. As a result, he began his run of three straight Pro Bowl nods in 2020.
With the Seahawks, Diggs started all 76 games he appeared in (including playoffs) while posting 324 total tackles, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 32 passes defended and 18 interceptions.
During his time at Texas, Diggs played three seasons under coach Mack Brown before finishing out his final campaign with the program during the first year of the Charlie Strong era. He appeared in 52 games while being a playmaker on defense and special teams, tallying 218 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 27 passes defended and 11 interceptions.
A punt and kick returner during his freshman and sophomore seasons, Diggs totaled 49 combined returns for 718 yards.
Diggs now reunites with former Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, as the pair will look to lead the secondary for a Titans team that's beginning a new era under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.