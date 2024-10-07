Texas QB Quinn Ewers Still Among Favorites to Win Heisman Trophy
AUSTIN -- Despite missing two straight games due to an abdominal injury, Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is still squarely in the race for the Heisman Trophy.
At least, that's how DraftKings sees it.
The sportsbook's current betting odds still has Ewers among the favorites to win the prestigious award, as he currently has the eighth-best odds (+2000) to claim the Heisman. Considering it will be have been four weeks since appearing in a game when he inevitably makes his return this weekened against No. 18 Oklahoma, Ewers will need to make up tons of ground during SEC play if he's wants to put together resume worthy enough of earning a spot in New York City as one of the Heisman finalists.
Here are the players in the top 10 of DraftKings' Heisman odds:
Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State: +225
Travis Hunter, CB/WR, Colorado: +300
Cam Ward, QB, Miami: +400
Jalen Milroe, QB, Alabama: +1100
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: +1500
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson: +1600
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss: +1800
Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas: +2000
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia: +2500
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado: +3500
It's likely that no one in the country will catch Jeanty considering how soft Boise State's schedule is the rest of the way, but Ewers could make a strong case for himself if he leads Texas to an undefeated regular season and an SEC title while putting up big numbers.
In three appearances so far this season, Ewers has gone 58 of 79 passing for 691 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. If he can close out the year the way he did last season after returning from a two-game injury absence while Texas wins games, could creep his way up Heisman prediction rankings.
Just for fun, DraftKings has two other Longhorns on the Heisman list, as quarterback Arch Manning (+20000) and running back Jaydon Blue (+30000) both currently have listed odds on the sportsbook.
Ewers and No. 1 Texas will take on No. 18 Oklahoma this weeked in the Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.