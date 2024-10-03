Upon Quinn Ewers Return, It Will Be A One Quarterback Show For Texas Longhorns
The Texas Longhorns have the fortunate of possessing one of, if not the best quarterback room in the entire country.
In the starting spot stands Heisman Trophy candidate Quinn Ewers, who is one season removed from leading the Longhorns to a conference title and a College Football Playoff berth. He also has a very impressive win over Michigan to his name already this season.
Right behind him is backup Arch Manning, who in the absence of an injured Ewers won both of his starts and led the Horns to their first-ever SEC conference win. Manning also ended the week as the highest-rated passer in the nation, per Pro Football Focus.
But despite Manning's immense talent and ability to lead the Longhorns offense, Steve Sarkisian made it very clear during the SEC Teleconference Call on Wednesday that it will be Ewers' show and Ewers' show alone vs. Oklahoma on October 12.
"When I was a starter, I never wanted the backup coming in the game, even for a play," Sarkisian said. "And I remember my senior year, I had been banged up and coaches wanted to run a quarterback draw. And they called the play and I scored a touchdown. So I've got respect for a guy who's a starting quarterback and the rhythm that is needed to play with. So no that's not something I've ever entertained."
Before his injury, Ewers was seen as the Heisman Trophy front runner, completing 73 percent of his passes for 691 yards and eight touchdowns with just two picks, with a QBR of 86.7. In fact, even after missing the last two weeks, Ewers still sits with the eighth-best odds to win the Award at +2500, with plenty of seasons to go.
That's not to say that Manning wasn't fantastic in his own right either. In his first SEC start, Manning completed 26 of 31 passes for 325 yards and two scores, while rushing for another touchdown.
But this is Quinn Ewers' team. There is no question about that from the coaches or the players.
And if the Longhorns are going to get where they believe they are capable of going, they are going to need Ewers to be the one under center from here on out.
The Longhorns and Sooners will kick off in Dallas at 2:30 pm on ABC on October 12.