Texas Longhorns Release Final Injury Report vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies have released their final player injury report before the two teams suit up for the Lone Star Showdown on Saturday.
Although worries of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers' ankle injury that he suffered against Kentucky still linger, the junior was listed as probable for the weekend. Aside from Ewers, the only difference to the report was the removal of wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., who will be expected to play against A&M after missing the Kentucky game due to a foot injury.
However, Ewers' ankle has reportedly been healing at a less than ideal rate, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, and might initiate an appearance from backup Arch Manning. Saturday's performance will truly tell whether or not Ewers is healthy enough to carry the Longhorns into the postseason.
Here's the full report for both teams:
During Monday's media availability, head coach Steve Sarkisian did not disclose any information on Ewers' status.
No. 3 Texas will take on No. 20 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. CT in College Station.
