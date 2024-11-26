Quinn Ewers 'Rehabbing Feverishly' to Be Ready vs. Texas A&M Aggies
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an ankle injury in Saturday's win over the Kentucky Wildcats but didn't miss a snap.
He admitted after the game that the ankle was "a little tender" while giving no indication that anything is serious. Ewers is still expected to start but ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Tuesday that the Texas star is hitting rehab hard to ensure he's ready for Saturday's monster matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies.
"I was told it's a low-grade ankle sprain for Quinn Ewers that is going to be lingering into that Texas A&M game," Thamel said on SportsCenter. "Sources told me today that Quinn Ewers is still slated to start for the Longhorns in College Station on Saturday night. I've been told he's rehabbing feverishly. ... So the reality for Quinn Ewers is that he won't be 100 percent on Saturday, but he's working to be the best version of himself."
Ewers has missed seven games during his college career at Texas, including two this season after suffering an oblique injury against UTSA. There's been no shortage of injury-prone allegations sent his way but Thamel added that the game means too much to imagine Ewers not playing.
"He's a Texas kid and this game means a whole lot to him, a this is obviously going to be Quinn Ewers' last regular-season game in a Texas Longhorn uniform," Thamel said. "And for him, a kid from the Dallas area to do it in College Station means a lot."
Knowing he's not 100 percent, the Aggies' elite pass rush could elect to send constant presure toward Ewers. Already not known as a very mobile quarterback to begin with, Ewers' ankle injury could keep glued to the pocket if he has to drop back.
This season, Ewers has gone 189 of 278 passing for 2,089 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added one touchdown with his legs.
