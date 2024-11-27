Quinn Ewers & Gunnar Helm Semifinalists For Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award
AUSTIN - Texas football's dynamic duo of quarterback Quinn Ewers and tight end Gunnar Helm has been individually named semifinalists for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.
The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is given to the most outstanding offensive player who meets the award's off-field criteria, honoring the legacy of former Longhorn Earl Campbell and celebrating his hometown of Tyler, Texas.
Each player has gained national attention for their success at their respective positions and is now gaining attention from a more local award. Helm leads Texas in receptions and receiving yards with 42 catches for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Ewers has thrown for 2,089 yards with 23 touchdowns.
The duo has led Texas to a 10-1 season, its second 10-win season in a row. On senior day against Kentucky, Ewers found Helm in the end zone twice to lead Texas to a 31-14 win over Kentucky.
Despite suffering an ankle injury, Ewers was 20-31 for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
For the tight end, Helm is a semifinalist for the John Mackey Award, the trophy given to the best tight end in college football. Following in the footsteps of former Texas tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, Helm is just the second tight end to have multiple receiving touchdowns.
Ewers has received national attention and is a semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year, 88th Maxwell Award Collegiate Player of the Year, and Davey O'Brien National Quarterback awards.
The quarterback owns the second-longest streak of games with a passing touchdown, having thrown a touchdown pass in 22 consecutive games. Colt McCoy owns the record with 29 games.
In their last regular season game as Longhorns, Ewers and Helm will take the field on Saturday for the biggest game of the year. Not only is the rivalry between Texas and Texas A&M being renewed, the two teams are playing for a date with Georgia in the SEC championship game.
Texas will make the trip to College Station to play the Aggies at 6:30 PM at Kyle Field. In the morning, ESPN's College Gameday will be broadcasting its live show from the Texas A&M University campus.
