Paul Finebaum Gives Prediction On Lone Star Showdown
On ESPN's "Get Up" Friday, college football analyst Paul Finebaum went on the show to discuss the big matchup between the No. 3 Texas Longhorns and No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday in College Station.
The stakes are high with both teams eyeing the SEC Championship with a win. But unlike Texas, losing this game automatically means missing the College Football Playoffs for Texas A&M. Because of that, Finebaum told the "Get Up" cast that he believes Texas is on "upset alert" because "this is the biggest game in the history of Texas A&M."
"They've (Texas A&M) been waiting for this since the moment it was announced in December," Finebaum said.
Another reason Finebaum thinks A&M could win is because of the horrible taste left in their mouths after getting upset last week at Auburn. With both factors playing in and adding the big intimidation factor of Kyle Field's crowd, it is feeling like the odds are swaying in the Aggies' favor.
But Finebaum thinks that the Longhorns still get it done.
"As big as it is, Texas is a better team," Finebaum said. "I believe they will win and move on to Atlanta next week."
Of course, Finebaum is referring to the SEC Championship which the opponent will be the Georgia Bulldogs.
While the Longhorns are eager to get their revenge after the embarrassing 30-15 loss to Georgia last month, the only way to play them again would be to beat Texas A&M.
And with 13 years of avoiding each other on the football field, the Lone Star Showdown has the potential to be an amazing classic.
Kickoff is at 6:30, on ABC.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns vs. Texas A&M Aggies Ticket Prices Reach Record Highs
MORE: Texas A&M's Trey Zuhn III Throws Shade at Texas Longhorns LB Anthony Hill Jr.
MORE: Quinn Ewers Receives Back-Handed Compliment from Texas A&M LB
MORE: Steve Sarkisian Updates Quinn Ewers' Ankle Injury
MORE: Texas Longhorns Defense Talks Challenge of Defending Aggies QB Marcel Reed