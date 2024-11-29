Longhorns Country

Showdown For State Supremacy: Texas Longhorns Release Hype Video vs. Texas A&M

The biggest weekend of the year is nearly here, and Texas is increasing the hype.

Isa Almeida

Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) looks for room to run against Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns tight end Gunnar Helm (85) looks for room to run against Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas, Saturday, Nov 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The most awaited day of the year for Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies fans is nearly here.

13 years after Justin Tucker's kick was good and Texas brought home the last Lone Star Showdown win in over a decade, the Longhorns are heading back to College Station to renew the rivalry.

Tomorrow's game has been hyped enough since the schedule was released, but continuing a weekly tradition, Texas released a hype video to get fans ready for the matchup.

The video was voiced by Ricky Williams, who played at Texas from 1995 to 1998. In the four season span, Williams and the Horns defeated the Aggies three times.

See the full video here:

The video highlights the intensity of the rivalry throughout multiple generations.

"A tradition paused, but never forgotten," Williams voices in the two and a half minutes video. "Because rivalries don't fade, they just simmer, waiting for the moment to reignite."

In a ranked matchup, No. 3 Texas will travel to the loud and hostile Kyle Field to face the No. 20 Aggies. The Thanksgiving weekend game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. under the lights of College Station, where over 105 thousand fans are expected to fill the seats.

ESPN's College GameDay will be live in the morning to preview the matchup, likely the most heated of the week.

This will be Texas' last regular season game, finishing off its maiden year in the Southeastern Conference, and head coach Steve Sarkisian will be looking to end the year with a massive cherry on top.

Like the video mentioned: now, it just means more.

