Steve Sarkisian Details Schedule for Texas' Bye Week
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns enter their bye week as the No. 2 team in the country, a 5-0 record, a top-10 win under their belt and a 1-0 start to SEC play.
Considering where the program was during the 5-7 campaign in 2021, there's not too much to complain about on the Forty Acres right now as the college football season nears the halfway point.
When meeting with the media Monday, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed what the team has planned during the bye week ahead of the Red River Rivalry against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 12.
"So today, we did our typical Monday meetings to recap the game, position meetings, team meeting, offense, defensive meetings, goals, players in the games, things of that nature," Sarkisian said. "And then they just lifted today. We did not practice. We didn't walk-through. We'll practice tomorrow, which would be more of our typical Monday practice. We'll introduce OU, will get into the scouting report, some initial thoughts and game plan, and then we'll practice. Our normal Tuesday would be a Wednesday, and our normal Wednesday will be Thursday. So we'll get the meat and potatoes of the game plan kind of in this week."
Sarkisian said that the team will have the weekend off to rest and regroup before getting ready for game week.
"The guys will have a lift Friday morning, and then they'll be off," he said. "We won't practice Friday, Saturday or Sunday. I want them to go be with their families. I want them to kind of get refreshed mentally, physically, emotionally, and then we'll come back. We'll come back Monday, and we'll get back to it and have a normal work week to get ready for the ball game."
The Sooners are also on a bye week ahead of Red River, meaning both teams will have extra time to heal up and regroup following wins. Oklahoma was able to rally on the road against Auburn and pull off a 27-21 win after being down 21-10 with less than nine minutes to play in the fourth quarter.
Texas and Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas at 2:30 p.m. CT.