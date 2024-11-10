Texas Longhorns Rise Again in AP Top 25 Poll After Weekend Upsets
The Texas Longhorns were looking to not only make a statement in their matchup vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday, but they were also looking for some help in the polls.
Fortunately for Texas, there was plenty of both to go around.
The No. 5 Longhorns took care of business on their end, thrashing the Gators 49-17 in the early slate of games.
Not long after that, the Miami Hurricanes were upset by Georgia Tech, clearing the way for Texas to get to the No. 4 ranking. However, that wasn't all.
In the next slate of games, No. 3 Georgia was also upset by Ole Miss in Oxford, meaning that the Longhorns were primed to rise multiple spots in Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll.
And that's exactly what they did, rising to No. 3 in the nation behind only Oregon at No. 1, and Ohio State at No. 2
Here's the top 10:
No. 1 - Oregon Ducks
No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 3 - Texas Longhorns
No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lion
No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers
No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers
No. 7 - BYU Cougars
No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish
No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide
No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels
No. 11 - Georgia Bulldogs
No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes
No. 13 - Boise State Broncos
No. 14 - SMU Mustangs
No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies
No. 16 - Army Black Knights
No. 17 - Clemson Tigers
No. 18 - Colorado Buffaloes
No. 19 - Washington State Cougars
No. 20 - Kansas State Wildcats
No. 21 - LSU Tigers
No. 22 - Louisville Cardinals
No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 24 - Missouri Tigers
No. 25 - Tulane Green Wave
