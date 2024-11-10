Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns Rise Again in AP Top 25 Poll After Weekend Upsets

The Texas Longhorns have taken another leap in the AP Top 25 poll after their win vs. Florida.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron (7) reacts to a play during the Longhorns' game against the Florida Gators, Nov. 9, 2024 at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.
The Texas Longhorns were looking to not only make a statement in their matchup vs. the Florida Gators on Saturday, but they were also looking for some help in the polls.

Fortunately for Texas, there was plenty of both to go around.

The No. 5 Longhorns took care of business on their end, thrashing the Gators 49-17 in the early slate of games.

Not long after that, the Miami Hurricanes were upset by Georgia Tech, clearing the way for Texas to get to the No. 4 ranking. However, that wasn't all.

In the next slate of games, No. 3 Georgia was also upset by Ole Miss in Oxford, meaning that the Longhorns were primed to rise multiple spots in Sunday's AP Top 25 Poll.

And that's exactly what they did, rising to No. 3 in the nation behind only Oregon at No. 1, and Ohio State at No. 2

Here's the top 10: 

No. 1 - Oregon Ducks

No. 2 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 3 - Texas Longhorns 

No. 4 - Penn State Nittany Lion

No. 5 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 6 - Tennessee Volunteers

No. 7 - BYU Cougars

No. 8 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 9 - Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 10 - Ole Miss Rebels

No. 11 - Georgia Bulldogs

No. 12 - Miami Hurricanes

No. 13 - Boise State Broncos

No. 14 - SMU Mustangs

No. 15 - Texas A&M Aggies

No. 16 - Army Black Knights

No. 17 - Clemson Tigers

No. 18 - Colorado Buffaloes

No. 19 - Washington State Cougars

No. 20 - Kansas State Wildcats

No. 21 - LSU Tigers

No. 22 - Louisville Cardinals

No. 23 - South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 24 - Missouri Tigers

No. 25 - Tulane Green Wave

