Texas Longhorns Secure Official Visit With Florida Gators 4-Star Commit
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns continue to do work on the 2025 recruiting trail ahead of Saturday's matchup against the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners.
According to Rivals, Florida Gators four-star defensive lineman commit Joseph Mbatchou has locked in an official visit with Texas for Oct. 18. It's likely that Mbatchou will be in attendance the following day for the Longhorns' meeting with Georgia at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Mbatchou told Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman that the Longhorns are in hot pursuit of him.
"Right now, Texas is probably recruiting me the hardest," Mbatchou said, per Spiegelman.
Mbatchou is a four-star recruit on Rivals' players rankings and a three-star on both 247Sports and On3.
A Grayson High School product (Loganville, GA), Mbatchou has been committed to Florida since July 31. He's received offers from programs like South Carolina, Auburn, USC, Georgia, Auburn, LSU, Tennessee and many more. He already made an unofficial visit to Texas on Sept. 14 and has official visits set with Auburn (Nov. 2) and Florida (Nov. 16) later this fall.
Per 247Sports' rankings, Mbatchou is the No. 46th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2025 class and the No. 50 overall player in the state of Georgia.
Should the Longhorns manage to flip Mbatchou, he'd join a Texas recruiting class that's highlighted by five-star talents like receiver Kaliq Lockett, safety/linebacker Jonah Williams and receiver Jaime Ffrench. The Longhorns just flipped Florida State four-star receiver commit Daylan McCutcheon on Thursday and could soon look to do the same with Mbatchou.
No. 1 Texas and No. 18 Oklahoma will kick off from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.