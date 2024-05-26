Texas Longhorns Softball Austin Regional vs. Texas A&M Aggies: How To Watch
The Texas Longhorns Softball team fought back in a thrilling extra-innings win on Saturday against Texas A&M, winning 9-8 in the ninth inning.
The Horns are the hosts of the Austin regional and have jumped out to a surprising start to the matchup with the Aggies. Texas A&M, the ninth seed compared to the Longhorns No. 1 overall seed, took game one on Friday in an uncharacteristically poor offensive game from Texas.
The season looked on the verge of ruins in the bottom of the fifth in game two when A&M’s Trinity Cannon hit a two-run blast, putting the Aggies up four with just two innings left. But Texas wasn’t going down without a fight, notching seven runs between the sixth and seventh innings.
The Longhorns hadn’t won just yet, however, as a three-run homerun from the Aggies in the bottom of the seventh sent the game into extras, where two innings later Kayden Henry’s run would be the decider in Austin.
The Longhorns will square away with the Aggies in the deciding match of the series with a chance to head to the Softball World Series on the line. The game will be a hot one, with Austin flirting with triple digit weather all afternoon. With sunny skies and two of the best in the nation ready to square off, it will be a game to remember for the Longhorns.
What: Texas Longhorns Softball vs Texas A&M Game 3 in the Austin Super Regional.
Where: Red & Charline McCombs Field - Austin, Texas
When: Sunday, May 26, 2024, 6:30 PM CST
TV: ESPN2 and Longhorn Network