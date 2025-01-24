Texas Longhorns Stars Finding Their Stride In SEC Play
AUSTIN -- As the Texas Longhorns are nearing the midpoint of their conference schedule, two of the team's stars are finding their strides. Sophomore guard Madison Booker and senior forward Taylor Jones have been playing their best basketball in these past three games.
In the teams' last three wins, Booker has scored 76 points, 22 against Auburn, 28 against No. 8 Maryland, and 21 vs. No. 17 Tennessee. In the same three games, Jones had 15, 13, and 21 points and also grabbed seven, nine, and 21 rebounds.
Booker said that she attributes her success to her two mottos.
"I think I'm kind of getting back in my stride a little bit more right now," Booker said. "My mindset is two things, 'Shooters shoot and let go, let God,' and that's how I'm playing right now. I'm playing free. I'm playing my game. I'm playing how I want to play. So, you know, just I'm just comfortable right now."
Head coach Vic Schaefer has noticed that and got the ball into Booker's hands in the tough win against Tennessee.
"Book (is) still young, but she's played a lot of basketball, and she's been in a lot of big moments just in the one year she's been here and she's comfortable in that moment," Schaefer said. "And I told her tonight, I'm probably calling her number. I don't care how many she's made or how many she's missed, I have that much confidence in her. I think her team does."
Schaefer's reliance on Booker paid off as she led Texas to the top-20 win. Another player he has a lot of confidence in is Jones. Battling through an injury, Schaefer knew that Jones would power through to help her team to the win.
"She's a tough kid, and she battles down there, it's pretty physical," Schaefer said. "She got, got a little stinger on her shoulder and came out, and then she got right back in the fray, which is a, you know, it's a great sign, sign, and some toughness. She had a big impact on our game tonight, no question about it. 14 rebounds, nine offensive, 21 points. Had an assist and a blocked shot, and probably had three or four shots she altered. So she probably deserves to go to bed tonight and not have to get up early."
Jones smiled at Schaefer's comments about being able to sleep in but took the time to reflect on her own strong play.
While she may not always be the team's highest scorer, she knows that she can also step up in other areas. She out-rebounded Tennessee on the offensive glass, having nine while the Volunteers only had seven.
"I'm just showing up every night and doing my job, whatever that looks like in the game, and tonight it was scoring and rebound, and sometimes it looks different," Jones said. "And so just showing up, doing whatever my team needs me to do, is just what I try to do."
As SEC play continues, Booker and Jones will try to lead their team to more wins. Texas is currently in the top of the standings of a very competitive SEC, with two games against LSU and a rematch with South Carolina still on their schedule. For Texas to win out, all players will need to play well, not just Booker and Jones.
