Chendall Weaver Still 'Out Indefinitely' for Texas vs. Texas A&M

Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver is still out with injury,

Isa Almeida

Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) secures the rebound against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) secures the rebound against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Longhorns 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball will still be without a key piece of its puzzle ahead of its second matchup against Texas A&M this season.

Guard Chendall Weaver has been listed as "out" in the injury report since suffering a hip flexor injury against Auburn earlier this month. This will be Weaver's fifth missed game for the Longhorns since conference play started.

Head coach Rodney Terry delivered the unfortunate news that he still can't definitely confirm when Weaver will return to the roster while speaking to the media Thursday.

Texas Longhorns head coach Rodney Terry talks to guard Chendall Weaver (2) during the game against New Orleans at the Moody Center on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Chendall Weaver is still out indefinitely right now," Terry said. "We got the best training staff in the country. When we feel like he's at a full strength and ready to go, then we'll try to give him an opportunity, but we're not there at the moment with him."

Terry also praised his team for its performances even with the absence of Weaver, who's been a crucial player in the lineup since joining the Longhorns last season.

Since the Auburn loss, Texas won two and lost two games. The Longhorns took then-No. 1 Tennessee to the final seconds before ultimately falling 74-70. Texas was unable to put up a fight against Florida in an 84-60 loss, but grabbed its first two wins of SEC play against Oklahoma and No. 22 Missouri.

"I think the guys we've been playing right now have been doing a pretty good job," Terry said. "We got into conference play, we had to learn to really try to put our helmets on a little bit. It's a physical league with guys crashing."

Texas will face Texas A&M for the second time this season on Saturday, hoping to come back from a conference opener loss in College Station on Jan. 4. The game was Weaver's only appearance in SEC play before the injury.

Isa Almeida
ISA ALMEIDA

Isa Almeida is a writer covering the Texas Longhorns for SI/Fan Nation, having joined the team on June 1, 2024. Raised in Southeast Brazil, Isa is now a third-year Journalism student at the University of Texas at Austin. Fluent in both English and Portuguese, Isa brings a diverse background and a wealth of knowledge to her writing. In addition to her work with SI/Fan Nation, Isa also covers the soccer and women's basketball beats for The Daily Texan. Her journalism journey is firmly rooted in her academic pursuits and her passion for sports.

