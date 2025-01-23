Chendall Weaver Still 'Out Indefinitely' for Texas vs. Texas A&M
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball will still be without a key piece of its puzzle ahead of its second matchup against Texas A&M this season.
Guard Chendall Weaver has been listed as "out" in the injury report since suffering a hip flexor injury against Auburn earlier this month. This will be Weaver's fifth missed game for the Longhorns since conference play started.
Head coach Rodney Terry delivered the unfortunate news that he still can't definitely confirm when Weaver will return to the roster while speaking to the media Thursday.
"Chendall Weaver is still out indefinitely right now," Terry said. "We got the best training staff in the country. When we feel like he's at a full strength and ready to go, then we'll try to give him an opportunity, but we're not there at the moment with him."
Terry also praised his team for its performances even with the absence of Weaver, who's been a crucial player in the lineup since joining the Longhorns last season.
Since the Auburn loss, Texas won two and lost two games. The Longhorns took then-No. 1 Tennessee to the final seconds before ultimately falling 74-70. Texas was unable to put up a fight against Florida in an 84-60 loss, but grabbed its first two wins of SEC play against Oklahoma and No. 22 Missouri.
"I think the guys we've been playing right now have been doing a pretty good job," Terry said. "We got into conference play, we had to learn to really try to put our helmets on a little bit. It's a physical league with guys crashing."
Texas will face Texas A&M for the second time this season on Saturday, hoping to come back from a conference opener loss in College Station on Jan. 4. The game was Weaver's only appearance in SEC play before the injury.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorn QB Quinn Ewers Named to Davey O'Brien Postseason Great 8 List
MORE: Texas Longhorns Recruiting Class Finishes No. 1 In Final Rivals Rankings
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer Previews 'Ultra Talented' Tennessee
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Kelvin Banks Jr. Lands With NFC Contender in New Mock Draft
MORE: Why Texas Longhorns Rank No. 1 in Way-Too-Early Top-25 Rankings; Expert Weighs In