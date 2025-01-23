Analyst Believes Quinn Ewers Could Be Fast Riser in NFL Draft
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers is set to enter the NFL Draft. After an impressive college career, he is expected to be an intriguing target for many of the quarterback-needy teams around the league.
While he is an intriguing target, Ewers has seen his projected draft stock fall throughout the 2024 season. He was unable to live up to the full hype that had surrounded him at the start of the year.
However, Ewers is still a player that has elite potential.
NFL Draft expert Matt Miller of ESPN recently spoke out about Ewers and provided a bold take about him ahead of the draft.
Even though Ewers' value has dropped in the mock drafts, Miller thinks that Ewers could see that stock rise rapidly.
“I’ll say the name to watch through the pre-draft process – someone always rises – Texas’ Quinn Ewers,” Miller said. “He did not have the year he wanted. There was the oblique injury, the ankle injury. That certainly affected him. But when you talk to scouts, they talk about, who’s a clean prospect that could rise throughout this process? Ewers was, [at] one time, one of the highest-rated high school prospects of all time. Now, did the career go at Texas like he wanted? Maybe not statistically, but they were in the College Football playoff semifinals in back-to-back years."
"Ewers is going to be an interesting name to watch. We know there was some inconsistency there. But the tools that made him that five-star prep player are certainly still there."
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Ewers ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,472 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also scored two touchdowns on the ground.
From a pure talent perspective, there is no denying that Ewers has top-tier NFL potential. He simply needs to clean up the consistency side of things.
Miller's take makes a lot of sense. With just two quarterbacks at the top of the draft who are expected to be taken in the top three, Ewers could end up being the No. 3 quarterback in the class. For teams who miss on Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, they could consider getting aggressive to land Ewers.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for Ewers. He is going to be one of the more interesting names to watch ahead of the NFL Draft.
