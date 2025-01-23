No. 1 Texas Longhorns Softball Releases Full 2025 Schedule
AUSTIN, Texas -- No. 1 Texas softball's conference season will start with a bang.
The Longhorns will travel to Gainesville, Fla. to face the Gators in its SEC opener in a match that, based on current rankings, will be between the top two teams in the nation. Texas and Florida previously faced each other in the second game of the 2024 College World Series, where Texas took the win.
But before the conference debut, Texas has some other faces to take on.
Here's a look at the full schedule:
The season will kick off on Feb. 7 in the Louisiana Classic, hosted by the Louisiana Rajin Cajuns. The tournament will include the hosts and Longwood. In a three-city tour across three days, Texas will travel to Beaumont to face Lamar and St. John's before concluding the trip in Huntsville in the Bearkat Classic against Tulsa and Sam Houston.
The first home games will start on Feb. 14 in the Bevo Classic tournament against Maryland, UMass and former Big 12 rivals Texas Tech. The Horns will stay at home to face Akron on Feb. 19.
Texas will reunite with another former Big 12 rival on March 5 as it hosts Baylor at the Red & Charline McCombs Field. The Longhorns will conclude non-conference play in Columbus at the Ohio State Invitational against the hosts, St. Francis, Oakland, Merrimack and Dayton.
Florida will be the one to welcome the Horns into the new conference, and a home series against Kentucky will conclude the maiden run. After hosting the Sooners last year, Texas will be traveling to Norman for the 2024 College World Series rematch against No. 3 Oklahoma in the teams' first clash as members of the Southeastern Conference.
Every conference team on Texas' schedule is currently ranked or received votes.
