Texas Longhorns Strike Early, Lead Arizona State Sun Devils at Halftime of Peach Bowl
Silas Bolden returned a punt 75 yards to the house and the Texas Longhorns used a lightning-quick start to take a 17-3 lead over the Arizona State Sun Devils at halftime of the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl on Wednesday.
Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers finished the first half 6 of 10 passing for 114 yards and no picks. He found receiver Matthew Golden for a 54-yard catch-and-run on the Longhorns' first play of the game before connecting with DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 23-yard touchdown on the next snap. Bolden's touchdown came after an Arizona State three-and-out.
Sun Devils star running back Cam Skattebo finished the first half with 13 carries for 45 yards. Arizona State quarterback Sam Levitt went 15 of 27 passing for 99 yards, but it was a 32-yard reception by offensive lineman Blazen Lono-Wong on a fake punt on 4th and 9 that proved to be the longest pass play of the first half for the Sun Devils. ASU used that play to get into field-goal range, but Texas edge Ethan Burke blocked the kick.
The Longhorns won the toss but deferred to the second half. Arizona State received the opening kickoff and appeared to go three-and-out quickly, but a running into the kicker penalty on Texas linebacker Morice Blackwell Jr. on the ensuing punt extended ASU's drive.
The Sun Devils made the most of the flag and got a 33-yard field goal from Carston Kieffer to take an early 3-0 lead, but that's when the Longhorns burst out of the gates with the early scoring sequence.
Texas will get the ball to begin the second half.
