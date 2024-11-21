Texas Longhorns Guard Tramon Mark to Make Season Debut vs. Syracuse
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is getting a major boost ahead of tonight's matchup against the Syracuse Orange in Brooklyn.
According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Texas guard Tramon Mark will be making his season debut after missing the first four games of the season due to an ankle injury. Mark was a Preseason All-SEC Third Team selection.
Texas forward Jayson Kent has been ruled out due to a wrist injury.
Texas Longhorns on SI asked head coach Rodney Terry about Mark's injury status following the win over Chicago State on Nov. 12 and he provided a positive update.
"Tramon's made a lot of progress over the course of three weeks. He's close, but we don't want this to be something that lingers over the next couple weeks when he gets back out there on the floor," Terry said. "I want Tramon to be at full strength and ready to go again. He too needs his wheels to be able to get done what he needs to get done as well."
Mark, who transferred from Arkansas this offseason, averaged a career-high 16.2 points with the Razorbacks last season. Alongside freshman Tre Johnson, Mark was seen as one of the team's top newcomers. In his absence, Johnson has led the team in scoring in the first three games of the season.
Texas and Syracuse will tip off from the Barclays Center at 6 p.m. CT.
