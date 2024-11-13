Longhorns Country

Tramon Mark Injury Update: 'He's Close' Says Texas Longhorns' Rodney Terry

The Texas Longhorns have been without transfer guard Tramon Mark for the first three games of the season.

Mar 24, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Houston Cougars guard Tramon Mark (12) reacts during the first half of an NCAA tournament Midwest Regional semifinal against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns blew past the Chicago State Cougars at the Moody Center Tuesday night in a 105-58 win.

The Longhorns were once again without transfer guard Tramon Mark, who has now missed the first three games of the season due to an ankle injury. Texas head coach Rodney Terry said on Nov. 7 that Mark would be out "indefinitely," but has since shed the walking boot he had been wearing.

After the game, Texas Longhorns on SI asked Terry about Mark's status moving forward, and he provided a positive injury update.

"Tramon's made a lot of progress over the course of three weeks. He's close, but we don't want this to be something that lingers over the next couple weeks when he gets back out there on the floor," Terry said. "I want Tramon to be at full strength and ready to go again. He too needs his wheels to be able to get done what he needs to get done as well."

Mark, who transferred from Arkansas this offseason, averaged a career-high 16.2 points with the Razorbacks last season. Alongside freshman Tre Johnson, Mark was seen as one of the team's top newcomers. In his absence, Johnson has led the team in scoring in the first three games of the season.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, Texas sophomore forward Devon Pryor made his season debut after missing the first two games with an ankle injury that also forced him into a walking boot. He finished with three points in seven minutes against Chicago State.

"When you work with guys with the type of injuries they had, you don't want lingering effects of it," Terry said. "So we want to put those guys back out there when they're close, as close to being healthy as possible, is when we'll put them back on the floor."

Texas will host Mississippi Valley State on Saturday at 4 p.m. CT.

