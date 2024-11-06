Texas Basketball Finalist for Elite 5-Star Forward Koa Peat
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns men's basketball is in serious contention for one of the best players in the 2025 recruiting class.
Per On3's Joe Tipton, the Longhorns are one of five finalists for five-star forward Koa Peat, who will be deciding amongst a group that also features Houston, Arizona, Baylor and Arizona State.
The Longhorns will now be competing for Peat against former Texas Director of Recruiting Ty Larson, who recently joining Arizona State as a Special Assistant to head coach Bobby Hurley.
Peat, a Perry High School (Gilbert, AZ) product, is the No. 6 overall player and the No. 3 power forward in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' rankings. Standing 6-8, 235 pounds, he received offers from programs like Kentucky, Alabama, Kansas, Indiana, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Tennessee, Illinois and many more.
He made an official visit to Texas in Sept. 2023 and also had OVs with Michigan, North Carolina, Arkansas, Duke and his four other finalists. Peat was also a member of the 2024 U17 USA Men's World Cup team alongside other elite recruits like No. 1 overall player AJ Dybantsa and twin brothers Cameron and Carlos Boozer, who are both committed to Duke.
Should the Longhorns land Peat, he'd be the second commit for Texas in the 2025 class, joining four-star forward John Clark, who announced his decision on Nov. 1.
According to the scouting report from 247's Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, Peat is in "constant" contention to post a double-double.
"Peat is a constant double-double threat who has good hands, instincts, touch, and a very polished ability to get to his spots inside of 15-18 feet," Finkelstein wrote. "He thrives in the mid-post, has a high release to get his shot off in the mid-range area, is a good ball-handler for his size, and can attack both sides. He rarely blows right by his defender, but he's physical, uses his body effectively, has a terrific left hand, and knows how to get to the free-throw line."
The Longhorns will take on Houston Christian in the home opener Friday.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend D.J. Augustin Posts Heartfelt Retirement Message
MORE: Texas Basketball: Two Players Earn All-SEC Preseason Honors
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Guard Tre Johnson Earns First Preseason Watch List Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Named To Preseason Watch List
MORE: Tre Johnson Takes Over SEC Media Days for Texas Longhorns