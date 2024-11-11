Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson Named SEC Freshman of The Week
Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson is already reeling in the accolades two games into his collegiate career.
Johnson has been named the SEC Freshman of the Week, the conference announced Monday. He's averaged a team-leading 28.5 points over his first two games to go along with 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from deep.
In the 80-72 season-opening loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes, Johnson set a program record for the most points in a debut after finishing with 29 points, passing Kevin Durant's mark of 20 points in 2006.
As if it wasn't obvious enough, Johnson said after Friday's win over Houston Christian that he's feeling comfortable out on the court.
"I'm real comfortable out there," Johnson said. "I feel like my adjustment was mainly in practice. That's where I had my adjustment, just going against other good players, older players, and then just what's been going for me is just playing off my teammates."
Texas Longhorns on SI asked head coach Rodney Terry about Johnson's role as a leader on this team early in the season.
"I think his guys really know in that locker room that he cares about them, he cares about winning," Terry said. "I've challenged him too, to be a guy that plays with some emotion and some and some flare about himself too."
Johnson and the Longhorns will look to pick up their second win in non-conference play when they host Chicago State on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.
