Tre Johnson Recaps Texas Longhorns Debut: 'Didn't Faze Me'
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns freshman guard Tre Johnson left little doubt about his elite-level ability in Monday's 80-72 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Las Vegas.
In his collegiate debut, Johnson finished with a game-high 29 points on 10 of 20 shooting and 5 of 10 from deep while adding five rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals. He also played a game-high 39 minutes.
In the process, he broke Kevin Durant's program record for points in a debut.
Johnson met with the media after the game. Here's what he had to say:
On Rodney Terry telling him to stay aggressive:
"He was just reminding me just to be aggressive on the offensive end, especially with one of our better guards, Tramon (Mark) being out. But just reminded me to be aggressive, because at times I do look to pass a lot more just to get my teammates going. He just reminded me, putting me in that aggressive mindset, help me out a little bit."
On if playing on big stages prepared him for his debut:
"I feel like it most definitely has, because even before I went to Link (Academy), I played in a lot of big, packed-out gyms and packed-out environments. So just to being here, with there being a lot of fans really didn't bother me or faze me. I didn't even notice it. So I feel like those environments, growing up in high school, did help out a lot."
On if he's played against Ohio State freshman guard John Mobley Jr.:
"Yeah, I played him once when I was at Link. That's about it. I just played him, I don't know nothing about him personally."
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns Legend D.J. Augustin Posts Heartfelt Retirement Message
MORE: Texas Basketball: Two Players Earn All-SEC Preseason Honors
MORE: Texas Longhorns Freshman Guard Tre Johnson Earns First Preseason Watch List Honor
MORE: Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Named To Preseason Watch List
MORE: Tre Johnson Takes Over SEC Media Days for Texas Longhorns