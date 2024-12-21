Another Texas Longhorns Transfer Has Joined an SEC Team
As they get set to face the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff, the Texas Longhorns have lost another transfer to an in-conference foe.
Per reports from On3's Pete Nakos, Texas defensive line transfer Jaray Bledsoe has committed to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, making him the fourth Longhorn to transfer to an SEC team since the portal cycle began, joining linebacker Derion Gullette (Mississippi State) and defensive linemen Sydir Mitchell (LSU) and Aaron Bryant (Vanderbilt).
Texas transferJustice Finkley reportedly visited Mississippi State recently, making him the next Longhorn that could remain in the conference.
Bledsoe was originally a four-star recruit of Marlin (Texas) in the 2022 class. However, he has played in just 12 games over three years while posting seven total tackles and a fumble recovery. Last season, he was named to the 2023 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. He's also a three-time member of the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll.
He appeared in eight games during Texas' run to the College Football Playoff last season. He had a tackle in the loss to Oklahoma before recovering a fumble against BYU a few weeks later.
