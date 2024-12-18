Texas Longhorns LB Transfer Signs With SEC Team
The Texas Longhorns have lost another transfer to an SEC rival.
According to On3 transfer portal insider Pete Nakos, Longhorns linebacker Derion Gullette signed with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, making him the second former Texas player to sign with an SEC team in a matter of hours.
Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant was the first player to do so, pledging to play with the Vanderbilt Commodores next season.
Originally a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Gullette appeared in wins over UTSA and Colorado State this season. He finished with one solo tackle in each game.
A product of Teague (Texas), Gullette was the No. 36 edge rusher in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He received offers from programs like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, USC and many more. He made an official visit to Texas in June 2022 before committing that August. He signed with the Longhorns on Dec. 21, 2022.
Gullette ranked as the No. 288 player in the portal and the No. 18 linebacker, per On3's transfer rankings.
The Longhorns will see Gullette again in 2025, when they head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Oct. 25.
