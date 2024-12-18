Longhorns Country

Texas Longhorns LB Transfer Signs With SEC Team

Former Texas Longhorns linebacker Derion Gullette has signed with an SEC rival out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Matt Galatzan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gives orders during practice at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian gives orders during practice at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Longhorns have lost another transfer to an SEC rival.

According to On3 transfer portal insider Pete Nakos, Longhorns linebacker Derion Gullette signed with the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday, making him the second former Texas player to sign with an SEC team in a matter of hours.

Defensive tackle Aaron Bryant was the first player to do so, pledging to play with the Vanderbilt Commodores next season.

Originally a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, Gullette appeared in wins over UTSA and Colorado State this season. He finished with one solo tackle in each game.

A product of Teague (Texas), Gullette was the No. 36 edge rusher in the 2023 class, per 247Sports' rankings. He received offers from programs like LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Oklahoma, Alabama, Ohio State, Arkansas, Texas Tech, Notre Dame, Miami, USC and many more. He made an official visit to Texas in June 2022 before committing that August. He signed with the Longhorns on Dec. 21, 2022.

Gullette ranked as the No. 288 player in the portal and the No. 18 linebacker, per On3's transfer rankings.

The Longhorns will see Gullette again in 2025, when they head to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Starkville on Oct. 25.

Join the Community:

Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI

Other Texas Longhorns News:

MORE: Should Texas Longhorns Pursue Explosive USC Trojans WR Transfer Zachariah Branch?

MORE: Jahdae Barron Praises Texas Longhorns Staff & Mentors After Thorpe Award Win

MORE: Texas Longhorns' Steve Sarkisian Sees Some Big Issues With The NCAA Transfer Portal

MORE: Former Texas Longhorns DL Finds New Home In SEC

MORE: Clemson Tigers' Cade Klubnik Reminisces on History With Texas Longhorns' Quinn Ewers

Published
Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

Home/Football