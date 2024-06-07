Texas Transfer Trey Moore Gaining Hype as 2025 NFL Draft 'Sleeper'
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are bringing a talented 10-man transfer class with them to the SEC next season, and edge rusher Trey Moore is one of the main reasons there's so much excitement surrounding the group.
After winning the AAC Defensive Player of the Year last season at UTSA, Moore elected to test the waters of the portal and committed to Texas with sights set on continuing his dominance against improved competition. But even before beginning his first season in Austin, Moore is already earning hype for the 2025 NFL Draft.
ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller recently revealed his list of 2025 draft "sleepers" based on talking with scouts, and listed Moore as a player to watch. One scout even said Moore could "rocket up (draft) boards)" this season.
"One AFC scout who covers the state of Texas compared him to 247-pound edge rusher Dallas Turner, who went No. 17 overall to the Vikings in the 2024 draft," wrote Miller.
"Moore is exactly what (the Longhorns) were missing," the scout told Miller. "He's light, but we saw that work last year with Turner. Moore is a really similar guy who could rocket up boards."
When speaking at the Touchdown Club of Houston last month, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had some notable praise for Moore.
"(Trey Moore) is going to be a real problem," Sarkisian said. "He's going to be a guy to watch this fall."
The Smithson Valley High School and San Antonio product stayed home in the 210 as part of the 2021 recruiting class, and it paid off. After recording just one tackle as a freshman, he starred for the UTSA Roadrunners and coach Jeff Traylor last season, posting 14 sacks during the regular season, the third-most in FBS, while adding 45 total tackles, three passes defended, one forced fumble and an interception. This came after he had eight sacks and two forced fumbles in 2022.
Texas will open up the season against Colorado State in Austin on Aug. 31 before playing Moore's former UTSA team two weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 14.