Tre Johnson Leads Texas Longhorns Past Houston Christian in Home Opener
AUSTIN -- Unfortunately for Texas Longhorns fans, Tre Johnson continues to show two games into his college career why he'll likely be spending just one season on the Forty Acres.
The true freshman guard scored a game-high 28 points in his Moody Center debut Friday night as No. 19 Texas breezed past Houston Christian in the second half for a 90-59 win.
Johnson, who added two rebounds and three assists, was one of five Longhorns in double figures Arthur Kaluma wa productive inside and out, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds. The Longhorns were without Tramon Mark, who is out indefinitely due to an ankle injury.
Jayson Kent came off the bench to post 10 points and five rebounds while Kadin Shedrick had 10 points, six rebounds and four blocks. Chendall Weaver added 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jordan Pope added 11 points of his own after catching rhythm in the second half.
For Houston Christian, Julian Mackey led the way with 20 points while Bryson Dawkins had 13 points.
Despite some early turnovers, the Longhorns got triples from Johnson, Weaver and Kaluma for the team's first nine points of the game.
The Huskies hardly seemed fazed though, as Dawkins' early scoring spurt kept things close. The Longhorns were missing defensive assigments on multiple possessions that led to open layps and open triples, which Houston Christian capitalized on.
A balanced dose of Johnson, Kaluma and Kent kept the Huskies at bay. Johnson hit another triple in the final seconds of the first half to give Texas a 42-35 lead headed into halftime. He finished the first half with a team-high 12 points.
Johnson picked things up where he left off at the start of the second half, hitting an open 3 to give Texas its first double-digit lead of the game. This sparked a 12-0 run that was capped off by another triple from Johnson on the fastbreak. Another 12-0 run a few minutes had suddenly ballooned the lead to 66-37.
The Longhorns didn't let their foot off the gas from this point on and cruised to a win.
Texas will host Chicago State at the Moody Center on Tuesday.
