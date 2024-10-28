Texas Longhorns Guard Jordan Pope Named To Preseason Watch List
As the Texas Longhorns men's basketball team begins their new season in just a week's time, one of their newest stars is already catching eyes.
Jordan Pope, who transferred from Oregon State this offseason, arrives in Austin with a good deal of hype around him. The 6-2 junior averaged 17.6 points and 3.4 assists while averaging 35.7 minutes a night to lead the Beavers. He also shot 45.1 percent from the field, 37.1 percent from beyond the arch and 87.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Now as Pope gets ready for his first season with the Longhorns, he's one of 20 players to be named to the preseason Bob Cousy Award preseason watch list. The award, named after former Boston Celtics star Bob Cousy, honors the top guard in men's college basketball each season.
The only Longhorn to win the award previously is D.J. Augustin, who did so in the 2007-08 season before enjoying a long NBA career.
Expectations are high for not only Pope, but for the Longhorns as a whole. Last season, Texas advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to Tennessee 62-58. That's not a bad season, but after an Elite Eight run the year before, it is a tad disappointing.
The Longhorns' first season in the SEC will provide all sorts of challenges, but with a re-loaded roster and preseson No. 19 ranking, there's some strong potential with this squad.
Texas begins the regular season on Nov. 4 with a neutral-site matchup against Ohio State in Las Vegas. After that, the Longhorns host Houston Christian for their home opener at Moody Center on Nov. 8.
