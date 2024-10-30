Texas Longhorns Freshman Guard Tre Johnson Earns First Preseason Watch List Honor
Being just under a week away from his regular season debut as a Texas Longhorn, men's basketball freshman Tre Johnson has earned his first preseason accolade.
The six-foot-six-inch point guard was named to the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award preseason watch list on Tuesday, his first piece of recognition since joining the program. The honor is given to the nation's best shooting guard in Division 1 college basketball, and Johnson stands as one of 20 players on the watch list.
Head coach Rodney Terry picked Johnson up in November of last year back when he was the second-highest-ranked uncommitted player in the class of 2024. He was tabbed the No. 5 recruit nationally by ESPN, 247 Sports Composite, and Rivals, recording over 2,500 career points throughout the four years prior to him committing to Texas.
Following his senior season at Link Academy, Johnson was named the 2024 MaxPreps State of Missouri Player of the Year after averaging 15.5 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. He ended his preparatory campaign by guiding his team to the semifinals of the Chipotle Nationals, a tournament that brings in some of the highest-ranked high school basketball teams from across the country to compete against one another.
The list of candidates will be cut in half starting in February before being narrowed down to a final five in March as the collegiate season comes to a close. The selected winner of the award will be presented at the men's Final Four tournament hosted in San Antonio.
Johnson is just one of three freshmen on this year's roster but looks to solidify himself as one of the team's, and the nation's, top point guards.
