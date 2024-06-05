'Mom, We Made It!' Former Texas DT T'Vondre Sweat Signs Rookie Contract
AUSTIN -- Former Texas Longhorns defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat began the first step of his NFL journey when the Tennessee Titans selected him in the 2024 NFL Draft this past April.
Now, the second-round pick has put pen to paper.
The Titans announced Tuesday that they've officially signed Sweat to his rookie contract, making him the final player in Tennessee's 2024 draft class to sign.
Sweat had a message after signing, which was shared via video by the team's X (Twitter) account.
"Mom, we made it," Sweat said. "That's what I'm here to say. ... Just a blessing. God giving us another day to do what we love."
Take a look at the video:
Sweat was arrested on DWI charges April 7 after being involved in a car accident. It came right around the time he was set to meet with some teams, but the incident clearly didn't hurt his draft stock.
Sweat was a primary reason the Texas defense allowed the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (80.8) in the country during the regular season. The Longhorns also allowed the 13th-fewest points per game (17.5).
Sweat won the the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and was named the Outland Award winner, given annually to the best lineman in college football. He posted 42 total tackles, two sacks and five passes defended during the regular season. Sweat also caught a two-yard touchdown in Texas' 49-21 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Big 12 Championship.
The Titans will begin their regular season on Sunday, Sept. 8 at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears. In his NFL debut, Sweat will go up against Bears running back and former Texas standout Roschon Johnson.