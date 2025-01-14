Texas Longhorns Star WR Receives Major NFL Draft Take
The Texas Longhorns are saying goodbye to star wide receiver Matthew Golden.
Following an impressive 2024 season, Golden is taking his talents to the NFL. He has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and will be playing on Sunday's in 2025.
Golden was one of the main leaders for Texas this season. He was a huge part of the reason that the Longhorns ended up making it to the Cotton Bowl and being one of the four best teams in the country.
Now, fans will root him on as he pursues his dream of playing professional football.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah has been doing some studying on Golden. He believes that the Texas standout has a chance to be one of, if not the, top wide receiver in the 2025 draft class.
"Just finished studying Texas WR Matthew Golden," Jeremiah wrote. "He could easily be the top WR in this draft class."
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season, Golden ended up catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.
Bleacher Report has previously offered a major NFL comparison for Golden. They believe that he has shades of Brandon Aiyuk in his game. Of course, Aiyuk is a star wideout for the San Francisco 49ers.
They also have him ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the draft class.
It will be very interesting to see where Golden ends up landing. He has the kind of talent that could translate to being an instant impact player at the NFL level.
More than likely, he will be taken in either the second or third round of the draft. With the kind of season that he had, the second round seems much more likely.
All of that being said, the Longhorns are going to miss Golden in a big way. They will need other players to step up in a big way during the 2025 season to help replace him and give Arch Manning the elite weapons that he needs.
