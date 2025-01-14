Texas Longhorns LB Declares for 2025 NFL Draft
The Texas Longhorns defense continues to lose depth as another veteran linebacker has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.
After four years on the Forty Acres, senior Morice Blackwell Jr. announced via social media on Tuesday that he would be entering the Draft alongside his fellow classmate from 2021 and tight end, Gunnar Helm.
"I am forever grateful for my time at the University of Texas and the influence this program has had on my life," Blackwell said. "The culture we have built at Texas is truly special and I am proud to say I was part of it. I'm proud of the team we've become and the foundation we've laid for future success."
Blackwell had a quiet 2024 season with the Longhorns, but his overall contributions within the 48 career games he played in are nothing to overlook. His best performances came against Michigan and Oklahoma, where he recorded four tackles each. He ended this year with 30 total tackles, 17 of them solo, marking a new career-high from his previous record of 21 total tackles the season prior.
The Arlington, Texas native finished his collegiate career as a Longhorn with 65 total tackles, four tackles for a loss of six yards, two passes defended, and one fumble recovery.
Blackwell joins a wave of Texas athletes entering the Draft after a devastating 28-14 loss in the College Football Playoff Semifinal versus Ohio State, including wide receivers Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, offensive linemen Jake Majors, Hayden Conner, Kelvin Banks Jr. and Cameron Williams running back Jaydon Blue, linebacker David Gbenda, cornerback Gavin Holmes and safety Andrew Mukuba.
