Texas Longhorns' Vic Schaefer Shares Heartfelt Reaction to Jay Hartzell News
AUSTIN -- Texas Longhorns women's basketball head coach Vic Schaefer met with the media via Zoom on Tuesday when he had the news broken to him that University President Jay Hartzell will be leaving Texas for SMU at the end of the semester.
During the media availability, Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle asked if he had heard the news. Clearly shocked, he asked for Bohls to clarify that what he heard was correct. Schaefer and No. 5 Texas are coming off of a 90-56 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday.
"Jay Hartzell's leaving? When did that happen," Schaefer said. "(It was) while I was in practice, I need to check and see if he called me to ask me my opinion."
Take a look at the video
Hartzell put an emphasis on athletics, working with athletic director Chris Del Conte to hire Schaefer, football coach Steve Sarkisian and swim coach Bob Bowman. He also was the president who pushed for Texas to join the SEC.
Schaefer took the time to talk about his relationship with Hartzell, stating how much he's appreciated his leadership.
"I've worked for some really good presidents, he's the best, I love that guy," Schaefer said. "I did not know that that happened, I'm certainly happy for him because I think he is a great man and he's the best. They hit a home run at SMU, that's what they did. I'm sure we'll get somebody good, but man, what a home run for SMU."
In his statement sent out to students, Hartzell did not say why he is leaving, just that he is following his own adivce.
"When students ask for advice, I typically respond thematically: Follow your passions, take some chances, stretch outside your comfort zone, and think of how you would like to make an impact," Hartzell said in a letter to students.
He will finish out the semester with the University of Texas before making the move up I-35 to start as Southern Methodist University's president on June 1.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @LonghornsCountryOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @LonghornsSI
Other Texas Longhorns News:
MORE: Texas Longhorns' Jake Majors Leaving the Program 'Like in the Early 2000s'
MORE: SMU Hires University of Texas President Jay Hartzell
MORE: Texas Longhorns QB Linked to Interesting AFC South Team
MORE: Can Texas Longhorns Use Experience vs. Will Howard To Their Advantage?