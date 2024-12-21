Texas Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond OUT vs. Clemson Tigers
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are expected to be without one of their top offensive weapons for their first-round playoff game against the Clemson Tigers.
Texas receiver Isaiah Bond is wearing sweats and not warming up with the team on the field at DKR ahead of kickoff against Clemson. ESPN reported during Saturday's coverage that Bond is "unlikely to play" as he continues to deal with a nagging ankle injury that he re-aggravated against Georgia in the SEC Championship. He originally hurt his ankle against the Oklahoma Sooners on Oct. 12 and eventually missed the win over Vanderbilt.
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday that Bond was improving and added that having him on the field brings a different element to the offense. However, it appears he's not quite ready to contribute.
"We're obviously much more dynamic when he's on the field," Sarkisian said of Bond. "When he's not, finding different ways to create some of those [big plays] to offset some of the things we don't get when he's there. Optimistic that he'll be able to go Saturday. Time always tells especially with the injury he's got."
With Bond likely sidelined or limited at beat, Texas will continue to lean on receiver Matthew Golden, who had his best game as a Longhorn in the SEC Championship when he finished with eight catches for 162 yards, both season-high marks. He also leads the team with eight receiving touchdowns this year.
This season, Bond, a transfer from Alabama, has tallied 33 catches for 532 yards and five touchdowns.
Texas and Clemson will kick off from Austin on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast on TNT.
